REVIEW: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the answer we are looking for

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid review, by Justin Jacobs Pretoria - We live in a time when petrol has become extremely expensive but, thankfully, automotive manufacturers have been fast tracking their alternative energy development. We have seen a flurry of all-electric cars enter our market in recent years, however, could the good old hybrid be our saving grace?

Toyota has been a believer in hybrid technology for years. Could the latest RAV4 hybrid be the answer we need? I spent time with it over the December holiday period to find out. The Toyota RAV4 has benefited from a long and successful history, and the latest model is better than ever before. The hybrid offering was first made available in South Africa 2021, in front-wheel drive GX-trim. The model was well received by customers looking for a practical, fuel-efficient compact SUV. In terms of character, the GX-R Hybrid we had on test delivered a stylish yet rugged exterior, with prominent black cladding, black over-fenders and a silver bumper protector. A large trapezoidal grille, with two parallel cross-bars, and wide-set fog lamps frame the blue-hued Toyota insignia – a hybrid exclusive.

The interior on the GX-R features leather trim, as well as striking orange detailing on the stitching, seatback and console surround areas, adding a dash of flair to the cabin. The GX-R features LED headlamps and daytime running lights, aforementioned fog lamps, roof rails, rear spoiler and new smoked 18" alloy wheels. Convenience specification is ample, with auto air-conditioning; rain-sensing wipers; smart entry; a touch-screen infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality; five USB ports; a wireless charger; reverse camera; rear park distance control (PDC) and cruise control. Seat heating and ventilation are on offer, as well as power seat adjustment for the driver. RAV4 Hybrid models employ Toyota's fourth-generation hybrid system which, in RAV4 E-FOUR execution, combines a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor on the front axle while adding a rear-mounted electric motor. The petrol engine offers 131kW and 221Nm of torque. The total system output is around 163kW.

The dual-motor set-up provides the vehicle with new energy credentials and adds on-demand AWD to the powertrain matrix. The electric E-Four system automatically optimises the torque distribution ratio according to driving conditions, which can vary between 100% in the front, to a 20/80 front-rear split. Fuel efficiency remains one of the key hybrid cornerstones, with the RAV4 E-FOUR Hybrid being no exception. A (claimed) combined cycle figure of 4.8 l/100km certainly validates the statement. A few years ago, I would have shunned the thought of this car; hybrids were boring, silly and annoying in a world filled with high-performance naturally aspirated sports cars. Now, though, I strongly believe that hybrids, like the Toyota RAV4, are the answer to our problems in South Africa. They offer electric drive when needed, such as in traffic, yet they won’t see you stress about range when on a long family road-trip.

What’s it like to live with? I spent much of my time tootling around town where the RAV excels in its fuel-efficient advantages. At low speeds, the vehicle runs on the battery and can do so for a relatively decent amount of time. Get into a mall parking lot, and the car will run in silence, on electrically. Pull away from a traffic light and the battery will get you off the line. The engine will kick in when up to speed, reducing that pesky stop-and-go fuel consumption. Where the RAV impressed even further was when we took a last-minute trip to the Drakensberg. We left Pretoria with a full tank. The vehicle was fully loaded as we were going camping. While the drive was relatively uneventful, I did notice how the battery would charge when coasting and assist the engine when going up hills.

We encountered a bit of traffic along the route, due to a rather severe accident. Sitting in traffic on the N3 for around 45 minutes might seem unpleasant as your fuel idles away. Not in the RAV though.I noticed that while sitting in said traffic, the engine was off, all auxiliary power was on, including the ventilated seats. When it was time to move forward, the electric motor handled forward propulsion. After about four hours on the road, we arrived at our campsite having used one quarter of the tank, at 5.6l/100km. It was incredible to see that a vehicle of this size, loaded with luggage, managed such impressive consumption. The trip back resulted in a fuel consumption figure of around 5.8l/100km. Over my time with the RAV4 Hybrid, I covered around 3 000km at an average fuel-consumption figure of 5.9l/100km. The vehicle proved to be fuel efficient as well as more than adequate for a small family. In fact, it worked a treat when the little one needed a car ride to help fall asleep. I was able to drive around in my complex, on battery power alone, for a good 10 minutes.

Sure, the Toyota RAV4 is not without its faults. The CVT gearbox tends to get a bit noisy when you demand everything it has to give but, then again, the car is not intended to be driven like a performance car. It has been designed to offer comfort, safety and fuel economy which it does extremely well. Should it be on your list? Absolutely. The Toyota RAV4 2.5 Hybrid GX-R E-Four we had on test is priced at R698 700.