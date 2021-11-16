TESTED: The Peugeot 3008 is a refreshingly sophisticated option

Review: Peugeot 3008 GT Line Johannesburg - While its smaller 2008 GT Line sibling may have walked away with this year’s SA Car of the Year award, the Peugeot 3008 GT Line is just as impressive when it comes to its exterior styling, quality interior, standard features and refined engine.

The C-SUV slots in between the 2008 and the 5008 which means South Africans will now hopefully look beyond the staid and sometimes boring normal fare on offer and choose something with a bit more (French) flair. Having received a significant facelift in 2020, the changes to the Peugeot 3008 easily make it the leader in the looks department in the segment. It received a completely new grille and LED daytime running lights that resemble a sabre-toothed cat’s eyes and its sharp front end suits the look perfectly.

The rear 3-D cluster is just as eye-catching and with its lines perfectly weighted up to the bumper and twin tail pipes it’s surprising how much attention the GT model on test received considering it’s not a sports or supercar. They would have been impressed too by the interior which oozes premium quality with soft touch surfaces throughout the cabin, quality leather and stitching that match the feel of the switchgear. The centre of the dash is dominated by a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s intuitive to operate and sound that had the 1812 Overture blaring away with no distortion on a drive out to the Cradle of Humankind.

It has a panoramic sunroof that I would advise not to use on a hot summer’s day but on a crisp spring late afternoon drive adds to the overall look and feel of the interior. When the first Peugeots with the oblong-type steering wheels were introduced I wasn’t initially a fan but as we have become used to the French oddity and set the driving position accordingly it adds a funky feel to piloting it and provides a clear view of the crisp I-Cockpit layout with its various screen options. Under the hood Peugeot has kept the 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol unit that’s good for 121kW and 240Nm coupled to a six-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the front wheels.

It’s by no means a racer despite the paddle shifters, the impression it gives is rather one of snobbish attitude should you even suggest it. The ride is firm but not at all jarring and when you press the accelerator there’s little noise to tell you're on your way, keeping the air of sophistication about it. There are three driving modes to choose from: Eco, Normal and Sport. I found Normal provided a happy medium, with the gear changes smooth and gentle while Sport alters the characteristics of the engine and gearbox allowing it to hold a gear longer while you try to hustle it along.

The Peugeot 3008 GT Line though is made more for sensible refined driving especially with its 19-inch alloys. Should you decide to give it a bit of stick in the twisties the 3008 is well balanced with little body roll and decent handling belying its appearance, the Nappa leather seats providing ample support in all the right places with that steering wheel providing decent feedback and adding an extra sense of occasion. We averaged just under 8L/100km which included some hard driving and given the current fuel price is another reason to seriously consider it.

The Peugeot 3008 adds a refreshingly sophisticated option in the segment and being part of the Stellantis Group now offers peace of mind when it comes to parts and services and unlike the French rugby team, it provides consistently good service and performance that will set you apart from the run of the mill alternatives. Peugeot 3008 GT Line Engine: 1.6-litre, 4-cyl, turbopetrol

Transmission: 6-speed automatic Drive: Front-wheel drive Power: 121kW @ 6000rpm

Torque: 240Nm @ 1400rpm 0-100km/h: 8.9 seconds (claimed) Top speed: 201km/h (claimed)

Fuel use: 7.0 l/100km (claimed) Fuel use: 8.0 l/100km (tested) Warranty: 5-year/100 000km