Solar-powered electric bike successfully completes 6,000km journey from Nairobi to Stellenbosch

Researchers from the Faculty of Engineering at Stellenbosch University (SU) joined forces with Roam, a technology-driven electric mobility company in Nairobi, Kenya, to test the Roam Air and embark on an epic 6,000km journey across Africa that started late September. In an inspiring display of African technological prowess and sustainable innovation, the African-made electric motorcycle successfully travelled through Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, and South Africa, using only solar energy, and reached its destination in Stellenbosch on Wednesday, October 16.

“This ambitious expedition marked a major step forward in showcasing the potential of sustainable electric mobility across sub-Saharan Africa,” says Thinus Booysen, Professor of Engineering and founder of the Electric Mobility Lab at SU. Throughout the three-week trip, the team employed a vehicle-based solar power station that accompanied them and charged the motorcycle’s swappable batteries. This was a showcase of not only the motorcycle's engineering, but the potential of renewable energy to transform transportation in Africa.

“Completing this 6,000km journey marks a historic milestone for Roam Air as the first African-made electric motorcycle to achieve such a feat,” says Masa Kituyi, Roam Air Product Owner. The journey was not without its challenges. According to Booysen, the team encountered numerous obstacles, from rainy weather in Malawi that tested the endurance of both the team and the vehicle, to poor road conditions, lengthy border delays, and technical issues with the solar connectors. “However, the team’s resilience and commitment to their mission allowed them to overcome these obstacles,” Booysen says.

In addition to technical achievements, the team also experienced Africa’s breathtaking landscapes and wildlife, encountering elephants, rhinos, giraffes, and more along the way. “The journey reinforced the importance of preserving these environments for future generations, and demonstrated how clean energy can play a role in their protection,” adds Booysen. Prof Sibusiso Moyo, SU's Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Postgraduate Study, praised the team’s historic accomplishment, remarking, “This project is not only testimony to the sheer determination of the research team, but it also showcases African ingenuity at its best.”

Looking ahead, both Stellenbosch University and Roam are excited to continue exploring how electric mobility can transform lives across Africa, economically and socially. “Our collaboration with Stellenbosch University highlighted the resilience of both our teams and technology, proving that clean energy can power not just vehicles, but a brighter, more sustainable future for the continent,” said Kituyi. The Stellenbosch University’s Electric Mobility Lab will be officially launched and opened on Friday at the Asara Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.