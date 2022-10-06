Chery celebrates first birthday with massive prize draw

Everyone is invited to a test drive at their nearest dealer Chery to pick a random winner for a grand prize Luxury weekend away for two worth R45 000 on the cards Johannesburg: It is party time at Chery South Africa and everyone is invited. The Chinese manufacturer of luxury SUVs has launched a three-month birthday celebration campaign that will involve every one of its 60 dealers and every South African that have imagined themselves behind the wheel of a Chery. The campaign was launched on September 19, in preparation for Chery’s first birthday in November. It will run for three months and include a massive prize for one lucky Chery test driver.

“It is hard to believe that Chery turns only one year’s old in November. From humble beginnings last year, the brand has grown beyond everyone’s expectations and become a top 10 passenger vehicle brand in eight months,” says Tony Liu, the executive deputy general manager of Chery South Africa. “In true Chery style, we want to celebrate this by involving all our dealers, our customers and everyone who want to test drive a Chery. And of course, the birthday gift will be for a customer or potential customer!” The campaign is simple and fun.

Anyone interested in getting behind the wheel of a Chery Tiggo Pro are invited to visit their nearest Chery dealership. There, a sales representative will be more than willing to take them on the road in the Chery of their choice and show them all the features that have made the range so sought after. After the test drive, the person will be invited to take a selfie at the car and upload it on a dedicated page on the Chery South Africa website.

Chery will share and celebrate each selfie on its social pages from September to November and then, at the end of the three-month campaign, pick a random person to win an all-expenses paid trip to a luxury hotel in the heart of the bushveld. “Every campaign that Chery has launched in the past nine months have been focussed on recognising and rewarding customers. This campaign will be no exception and will count among our richest rewards to date,” says Bianca van Staden, the national marketing and brand manager of Chery South Africa. The prize includes an all-expenses trip to the Kruger National Park in a Chery Tiggo Pro to stay at the posh Kruger Shelati, the converted five-star train hotel on the bridge in the Kruger. The stay includes two nights for two people, all drinks, meals and even a spa treatment and several game drives. Chery will add fuel to the value of R5 000.

