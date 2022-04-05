Considering buying an ex-rental vehicle? motus.cars explains why you should

By Reuben Van Niekerk THERE is a major misconception among certain sectors of the market regarding the buying of an ex-rental vehicle, but the truth is that they offer excellent value for money.

Rental companies buy new vehicles every year and then sell their fleet in the second-hand market. This means that the majority of ex-rental vehicles are less than 24 months old when they are offered for sale. Auto Pedigree Auto Pedigree is an expert in selling pre-owned rental vehicles - and has been doing it for many years. Customers can therefore shop with confidence knowing that they will get a good quality vehicle and a great deal.

Auto Pedigree reconditions all vehicles at its own reconditioning facility. This includes the repair of any wear and tear items and the fixing of any small chips, bumps or scratches. All ex-rental vehicles sold through Auto Pedigree are between one and two years old. This means that they are still sold with a valid original manufacturer’s warranty and service plan, if that was offered when the vehicle was new. Rental fleet vehicles are rigorously maintained in line with the manufacturers recommended service schedules, which ensures they remain in excellent condition and are mechanically sound. In addition, Auto Pedigree subjects all vehicles to a 116-point quality check to ensure they are in near perfect condition.

Auto Pedigree offers finance and insurance on-site - and good prices in combination with special finance deals mean that buying an ex-rental fleet vehicle can deliver value for money that is hard to find elsewhere. Auto Pedigree offers good prices and special deals on an almost monthly basis. It boasts one of the largest stock pools in the country with 3 000 vehicles across all makes and models, and more than 70 branches nationwide. In addition, a 30-day exchange policy means a hassle-free pre-owned vehicle experience. Visit motus.cars for more info and tips, or join the conversation on Facebook and YouTube.