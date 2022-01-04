How to protect your vehicle investment: 6 tips to properly take care of your car

By Hilary Hackney According to the US-based Car Care Council, vehicle owners often ignore the warnings their vehicles give them when things start to wrong. Here are six tips from motus.cars, supported by Motus Toyota (previously Imperial Select), to keep your vehicle trouble-free and help protect your investment.

1. Take cognisance of warning lights Ignoring an illuminated “check engine” light, for instance, can result in serious engine trouble and costly repairs. At the very least, the warning light could alert you to an engine problem that is negatively impacting fuel economy, such as an improperly secured fuel cap. Other warning lights have similar important functions. Do not ignore them in the hope that the problem will go away.

2. Change fluids and filters Many fluids are required for the operation and protection of vehicle systems and components. Checking fluid levels regularly – and having filters and fluids replaced at recommended intervals – helps to ensure that your vehicle runs dependably and extends vehicle life.

3. Inspect your vehicle’s tyres Your vehicle’s tyres should be checked frequently for damage, inflation pressure and tread depth. Under-inflated tyres can wear out more quickly, needing to be replaced sooner, and can negatively impact safety, fuel economy and performance. Damaged tyres are a high safety risk, as are worn tyres. Read “How to check your tyre tread” here.

4. Follow a service schedule Because many car parts and components wear out or become damaged over time, so vehicles need to be routinely serviced in order to perform optimally. Routine inspections and timely repairs will help keep your car running efficiently and will help you to avoid more expensive repairs down the road. 5. Keep your car clean Allowing your vehicle to go too long without a wash leads to a build-up of damaging chemicals and dirt, and increases the potential for rust. Also, dirty windows interfere with proper visibility needed for safe driving.