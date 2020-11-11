This cheeky little 2018 Nissan Micra Active is a very decent budget buy

By: Charl Wilken JOHANNESBURG - The latest generation Nissan Micra Active with its affordable price tag, excellent fuel economy and Nissan’s renowned reliability should be an ideal buy for budget buyers. Low running costs and excellent warranties further enhance the long-term value these little Nissan’s offer. Background and condition of the vehicle Our used Micra on test (listed at R119 900) has clocked up 35 000km of mileage thus far and to be honest, the vehicle still looked very tidy. The bodywork was still in a perfect condition, bar one minor scratch. The cabin looked great too, except for the gear lever that showed some wear, which again could easily be replaced. Our Micra on test also came fitted with four new 165/70R14 tyres.

Performance and Economy

Under the bonnet of this little Nissan, you will find a 1200cc 3-cylinder 12-valve engine that produces 55 kilowatts and 104Nm of torque. With such a small engine, performance is more adequate than rapid, as you naturally would have expected.

But as a little city run around the Micra performs admirably. There is enough power to cruise along with city traffic, although you certainly need to keep the engine revolutions up to get the best out of it. More importantly, the small engine does deliver great fuel economy at just 5.2-litres per 100km, according to claims.

How does it drive?

Ride quality proved to be on par with most budget vehicles on sale today. The Micra also did rather well on rougher roads aided by some extra bump absorption provided by those high profile 165/70R14 tyres. The gearchanges also proved light and easy to operate, while retaining a positive feel.

Like most of its 3-cylinder competitors, the engine does become audible in the cabin, especially as you have to keep the engine speeds up most of the time to get the best out of it. Good news is that the little 3-cylinder sounds lovely.

Inside the vehicle

Like we have seen on some budget cars there is a lot of shiny plastic trim, but at least it seems tough and well put together. I do feel that some of its competitors certainly offer interiors with slightly higher levels of all-round quality, especially regarding the quality of the plastic trim.

Good news is that you do get a basic touch screen multi-media system with Bluetooth connectivity, as well as safety features like ABS with EBD, Brake Assist and dual airbags.

These are the key standard features

Air-conditioning

Power steering

Central Locking

Basic touchscreen multi-media infotainment system

Bluetooth connectivity

Electric windows (front only)

USB port

12V socket

Dual Airbags

ABS braking with EBD

Space and Practicality

Despite its small dimensions, the Micra offers decent in-cabin comfort. The seating is comfortable and there is certainly enough leg and headroom.

I was impressed with the amount of rear space, especially compared to some of its competitors. Boot space for this calibre of vehicle also proved generous at 255-litres with the seats in the upright position.

SUMMARY:

As a budget buy the Nissan Micra does make sense, especially if we take the added value of the 3-year/90 000km service plan into account. Furthermore, it should be reliable and durable in the long run, accompanied by low running costs. Therefore, I believe the Micra Active is a solid budget buy at the price.

Positive:

Excellent warranty and Service Plan

Economical

Nissan reliability and low running costs

Negative

Shiny hard plastics in the cabin

Drive360