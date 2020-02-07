This fully loaded Ranger is a great pre-owned buy









By bakkie standards the Ford Ranger Wildtrak is one of the most attractive offerings on the market. With its unmistakable 18-inch alloy wheels, titanium-effect grille and matching side-steps, the Wildtrak will with no doubt stand out in any crowd.

In pre-owned vehicle guise this particular Ranger has clocked a mere 10 400km. The overall condition is excellent, as you would have expected. The paintwork is immaculate, and a closer inspection revealed that not only is the vehicle still close to new, but it also appears not to have been on lot of rough roads in its short life.

Performance and economy:





The Ranger remains one of the best performing bakkies on the market. The sweet-sounding 3.2-litre 5-cylinder turbodiesel engine pumps out a healthy 147kW and 470Nm of torque and is coupled to a six-speed automatic gearbox with low and high-range electronic selection options.

Although the 0-100km/h dash is dispatched in 10.5-seconds, it’s really at higher speeds where the extra ponies promise far better tractability and performance. Considering its bulk, an average fuel economy of 10.6l/100km is respectable.





On road and in dirt:





Like all pick-ups, the Ranger’s ride remains on the firm side. The cabin comes well insulated, but like most of these vehicles, road noise from the large tyres remain audible at high speeds. Overall, the Ranger remains one of the most comfortable pick-ups. With a class-leading wade depth of 800mm and ground clearance of 237mm you can take the Wildtrak off the beaten track with confidence.





Tech and comfort focus:





The interior is lavishly appointed and even included features like Ford’s latest 20cm SYNC3 infotainment system with satellite navigation, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.





The interior includes features like Ford’s latest 20cm SYNC3 infotainment system with satellite navigation, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Pic: Supplied.

The interior should appeal to many buyers from its sporty leather/clothcombo seats with Wildtrak stitching right down to the leather effect trim on the dash and doors. Overall the interior is appealing and probably one of the most attractive on the market. Luxury and safety features are comprehensive with ABS, EBD and brake assist.





Space and practicality:





The cabin of the Ranger will seat four of five tall adults relatively easily and in comfort. I especially liked the plastic protection that covered the entire load area, as well as the optional fitted Armadillo sliding cover for this area.

The interior boasts sporty leather/cloth combo seats with Wildtrak stitching and leather effect trim on the dash and doors. Pic: Supplied

The load area also seemed in a great condition and it certainly has not been used for any hard labour yet. The payload ratings of 1 150kg and towing capacity of 3 500kg are also class leading.





Verdict:





In one of the most hotly contested segments in South Africa, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak remains one of the best double-cab 4x4s on offer. Its aggressive appearance, attractive interior, gutsy engine and impressive list of luxury features means it remains a top choice in this sector of the market.



