By bakkie standards the Ford Ranger Wildtrak is one of the most attractive offerings on the market. With its unmistakable 18-inch alloy wheels, titanium-effect grille and matching side-steps, the Wildtrak will with no doubt stand out in any crowd.
In pre-owned vehicle guise this particular Ranger has clocked a mere 10 400km. The overall condition is excellent, as you would have expected. The paintwork is immaculate, and a closer inspection revealed that not only is the vehicle still close to new, but it also appears not to have been on lot of rough roads in its short life.
Performance and economy: