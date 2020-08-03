Toyota Fortuner Challenge returns - WIN the SUV of your dreams

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - The latest instalment of the 2020 Toyota Fortuner Challenge is set to take place in the fourth quarter of 2020, in Johannesburg. As a test of physical fitness and mental sharpness, you'll need to be at the top of your game in all respects to take home the grand prize - a brand new, 2020 Toyota Fortuner adventure vehicle. Once again, you will be paired with a "Hero" contender to take on some of the fiercest fitness and driving challenges known to man. You’ll compete against three other challengers from competing media houses (and their hero partners) for the grand prize. Specialized and Garmin will also be awarding runner-up prizes, so whether you walk away with a brand new adventure vehicle or not, there's something up for grabs for all finalists. Independent Media is looking for one athletic, quick-thinking, and agile candidate to participate in this year’s Fortuner Challenge event. If you think you have what it takes to represent our team, you can enter by clicking here to submit an entry as our challenger. Independent Media will randomly select one person to send to the event later this year where you will be partnered with a legendary South African “Hero”.

Stay tuned for more information on the competition in the coming weeks.

HOW TO ENTER THE 2020 TOYOTA FORTUNER CHALLENGE

SMS the keyword "Challenger" followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from 1-10 (1 being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 33258. SMS is charged at R1.50. T and C's apply.

Terms and conditions:

1) This promotion ends on 31 August 2020. No late entries will be accepted.

2) One finalist will be selected to represent Independent Media. You will be contacted telephonically.

3) Prizes are as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash. Toyota reserves the right to choose the colour of the grand prize.

4) The prize does not include insurance on the vehicle nor any extras such as fuel and additional accessories. (Note: Prize vehicle specification may differ from the model shown)

5) The competition is open to all South Africans Citizens and Permanent residents of SA aged 18 years and older, except employees of Independent Media and their families, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents.

6) By entering this competition, you are allowing the use of your contact details for future marketing purposes.

7) You must be physically fit and you agree to make yourself available to participate in the Fortuner Challenge event.