Trucking Spotlight: Why the Actros and Arocs represent the future of trucking

According to Mercedes-Benz trucks, "Everyone talks, one delivers. The new Actros". This is the claim for the new Mercedes-Benz Actros heavy commercial vehicle, the truck having recently scooped the coveted International Truck of the Year 2020 title. Specialist commercial vehicle journalists from Europe, South Africa, Russia, Brazil, Australia and China voted the Mercedes-Benz Actros Truck of the Year for the fifth time since the first generation. The Truck of the Year title is awarded annually to the commercial vehicle that makes the biggest contribution towards road transport innovations that are advantageous to the economy, emissions, safety, and driver comfort. “We are very proud and excited to introduce this phenomenal truck in the year in which it essentially holds the Global Truck of the Year title. This is not only historic for our market but validates our progressive efforts to close the gap between our local and international product offerings," says Michael Dietz: CEO Daimler Trucks & Buses Southern Africa. PACKED WITH PROGRESSIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Introducing more than 64 new technological features and advancements on the Actros, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is committed to the ongoing development of its products to ensure lower total costs, greater safety, and maximised use for customers. “Approximately two years ago, we launched the fourth generation Actros with resounding market success and today we are extremely honoured to fulfil our promise to introduce the latest technology on the range without further delay”, says Maretha Gerber: Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

A major talking point around the latest Actros is its 5% per cent lower fuel consumption compared to the previous generation model thanks to a technology called Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC). Mercedes-Benz Trucks says it's advancing trucking into a new dimension of fuel-saving with this technological feature.

HOW PPC WORKS ON MERCEDES ACTROS

Depending on the traffic situation ahead, PPC can realise significant fuel savings. In addition to a satellite-based positioning system, PPC uses accurate digital road maps that contain data on topography, which means the truck knows the road and route profile ahead. This allows the truck to employ an anticipatory driving style, in a bid to save as much fuel as possible and ensure optimal cost-per-kilometre.

PPC requires precise 3D Map data for effective deployment of functionality and it is in this breath that Daimler Trucks made a notable investment to ensure all primary routes and most of the secondary routes in South Africa are mapped prior to the launch of this truck.

ADDITIONAL CORE ACTROS FEATURES

In addition to the PPC tech, four other core features stand out on the Actros as follows:

MirrorCam: For the first time in a mass-produced truck, the MirrorCam replaces the conventional main and wide-angle mirror with a camera system. MirrorCam improves safety and manoeuvrability.

Multimedia Cockpit: Revolutionises the Human Machine Interface (HMI) - immediately eye-catching inside the cab is the new Multimedia Cockpit. The neatly arranged and clear display informs the driver about all essential driving and operating states, as well as the actions performed by Active Brake Assist 5, Predictive Powertrain Control and other driver assistance systems.

Active Brake Assist 5: The new Active Brake Assist 5 affords greater safety for pedestrians. Active Brake Assist 5 is now capable of carrying out emergency braking when encountering pedestrians crossing its path, approaching from the front or walking across. If Active Brake Assist 5 detects a risk of collision with a vehicle travelling ahead, a stationary obstacle or a moving pedestrian, the driver is alerted of the danger by a three-stage escalating warning system.

Mercedes-Benz Uptime: Reliability is essential for any fleet owner or manager. With the aim of greater vehicle availability, Mercedes-Benz Uptime offers an innovative service product for customers of Mercedes-Benz Trucks through intelligent vehicle networking in real-time and through intensive customer care.

AROCS GETS AN UPGRADE TOO

Benefiting directly from the innovations available in the new Actros is the new Arocs range. Initially introduced in 2019, Arocs has arguably set the benchmark in reliability, efficiency and safety within the distribution segment, while raising the bar in relation to reliability, robustness and body-builder friendliness within the construction segment.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is therefore pleased to announce that six new models have been added to the South African line-up range, comprising three freight carries (the Arocs 3336/48, the Arocs 3340/48 and the Arocs 3352/45), an 8x4 tipper (the Arocs 4145K/51) and two all-wheel drives off-road vehicles (the Arocs 1845AE/45 and the Arocs 3345AE/45).

AROCS BUILT FOR BUSINESS

The latest Arocs tipper has set the benchmark in reliability, efficiency and safety within the distribution segment.

In both the distribution and construction applications, the new Mercedes-Benz Arocs model series impresses not only with a comfortable driver workplace but also with precisely co-ordinated, application-matched vehicle configurations, fuel-saving efficient technology and attractive service offers which lower total costs.

With new enhancements like the multifunctional steering wheel, which enhances ergonomics and ease of operation, the electronic parking brake, which combines simple handling, driving comfort and safety, and the key-less start, which improves driver convenience, the Arocs is more functional and comfortable than ever. Furthermore, the Arocs range comes standard with a seat belt monitor, rain sensor, and rubber mats for driver and co-driver side.

“With the addition of the new Actros and additional Arocs models, I am pleased to say we now boast a complete product line-up within the Heavy Duty Truck segment, that is not only unmatched in its design but offers value for money to our customers “concludes Maretha.

For further information visit: www.mercedes-benz.co.za/trucks