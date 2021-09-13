WATCH: ‘Sam Sam’ spins his way to Red Bull Shay’ iMoto victory in Joburg

Celebrating its third year - the tournament was held at a closed venue on 11 September 2021, where Mzansi’s top spinners showed off their best stunts and skills around the track which featured obstacles like the Puma ‘Kitchen’, BMW M-Town and the Make-out Corner.

JOHANNESBURG - This weekend Joburg saw the country’s top spinners battle it out for the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto title. Cape Town’s Chadwin ‘Boksie’ Hadjie and Samkeliso ‘Sam Sam’ Thubane were the last two spinning in a no-holds-barred final battle that had the judges on the edge of their seats. The young Nelspruit local Sam Sam walked away as the 2021 champion.

The final was closely contested; Boksie threw every ounce of showmanship at it but it was Sam Sam landing his signature stunt – essentially the most difficult iteration of jumping out and then back into the car counter-clockwise (traditionally one would execute this clockwise), that sealed the win for him.

“Last year I went out in the semi-finals and this year we came back stronger, pushing the whole way until the finals. It means a lot to the team, but also to everyone who supports us. Today I’ve made a lot of people proud,” remarked Sam Sam after his win.

For those that missed all the tyre-screeching spinning, you can rewatch it on demand at www.redbullshayimoto.com or catch it on SABC Sport later this month.