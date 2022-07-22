Daimler’s Fleet Owners Workplace Wellness Programme expands to bus operators

Pretoria - Through its well-established Fleet Owners Workplace Wellness Programme that is uniquely available to its key account customers, Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) has expanded its services to Mercedes-Benz Buses key account customers. On Thursday DTSA and its stakeholders gathered at one of Litsamaiso’s operating stations in Soweto, Johannesburg to celebrate the successful completion of its Workplace Wellness Programme. Litsamaiso prides itself as the first Mercedes-Benz Buses key account customer to pioneer the Fleet Owners Workplace Wellness Programme in the country.

Litsamaiso is a Propriety Limited company established to provide safe and reliable Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on dedicated routes and schedules as determined by the City of Johannesburg. Furthermore, they have been a long-standing key account customer for Mercedes-Benz Buses boasting a fleet of almost 150 buses. The company officially launched the DTSA Fleet Owners Workplace Programme in 2019 and since then it has achieved notable milestones which to a great extent include amongst others; Workplace Wellness Programme Management Workshop, Employee Wellness Committee Training, Employee Wellness Policy Training, Wellness Day, Employee Wellness Planning Workshop, and Driver Trainer Training. Nelson Rikhotso, CEO Litsamaiso comments on the successful implementation of the programme: “Litsamaiso is passionate about the safety, health, and well-being of its employees. Our partnership with DTSA was cultivated by a relentless desire to be in a position to proactively manage health and wellness issues in the organisation. Out of the 310 employees in our employ, bus drivers comprise 67% of our workforce, and this has influenced our strategic position when dealing with health and wellness especially since safety is one of our core values. We are excited to finally land this comprehensive programme and to gather all stakeholders towards this successful implementation”.

Weighing on strong partnerships to move the industry forward, Jason Brunninger, General Manager Mercedes-Benz Buses: “As DTSA, we are heartened to finally witness this day come to fruition. For this, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our special and long-term partner Trucking Wellness for their incredible efforts in successfully rolling out this programme to our very first Mercedes-Benz Buses key account customer. This sends a very strong message about Litsaimaiso’s commitment to its drivers and their wellbeing. As one of the key players in the industry, we cannot overlook the vital role commercial vehicle drivers play in keeping Africa moving and the economic success of our country. Partnerships, such as the one we have formed with Litsamaiso and Tucking Wellness signal the value of this programme and allow DTSA to continue to prioritise the health and wellness of drivers. We wish Litsamaiso all the best and cannot wait to see more success stories from this worthy cause”. “Transporting people asks that drivers are healthy and well so that they can apply both their technical skills and customer service simultaneously. The DTSA Trucking Wellness Project is excited to expand the Fleet Owner Workplace Wellness Programme to bus operating companies with Litsamaiso paving the way. Growing our reach and knowledge base through key bus customers confirms the shared value of this partnership with DTSA”, concludes Tertius Wessels, Trucking Wellness Managing Director. The ceremony was concluded with the signing of the Litsamaiso Employee Wellness Policy by all key stakeholders in attendance, pledging their public commitment to Employee Wellness, and in addition to this DTSA also handed over a certificate of completion to Litsamaiso cementing their ongoing partnership.