The vehicle, known as the eCanter, was designed and manufactured by Mitsubishi, part of the Daimler commercial vehicles business.
The 7.5-ton FUSO eCanter is the first of its kind in the world. It has a battery capacity of 82.8kWh and a range of about 100km to 120km. It is currently operating in Germany, Japan and Portugal.
“We are honoured to form part of this game-changing event and for the opportunity to showcase the eCanter, our revolutionary response to the public’s need for a zero-emission truck,” said Ziyad Gaba, head of FUSO trucks Southern Africa.
SAB and AB InBev Africa are in the process of working on a pan-African renewable energy tender which would seek to source an equivalent of 440MW of solar capacity. This represents an initial investment of approximately R5.6 billion for installation at these facilities, which would be invested by the business’s development partners with a further R12.4 billion in energy cost that would be committed by AB InBev over a 20-year period.