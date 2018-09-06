Heavy trucks

Merc’s new flagship truck replaces mirrors with cameras
The new Mercedes-Benz Actros promises improved efficiency and introduces some cutting edge tech.6 September 2018 | Trucks
The new Mercedes-Benz Actros promises improved efficiency and introduces some cutting edge tech.6 September 2018 | Trucks
Daimler unveils electric big rig truck, due for production by 2021, in a challenge to rivals, including new entrant Tesla8 June 2018 | Latest launches
Drivers of heavy vehicles are beginning to see the advantages of being able to prove beyond argument what actually happened.12 February 2018 | Commercial vehicles
New range of 500 Wide Cab trucks now in production at Toyota plant in Prospecton - first full model change in 14 years.23 November 2017 | Trucks
The new Mercedes-Benz Actros promises improved efficiency and introduces some cutting edge tech.6 September 2018 | Trucks