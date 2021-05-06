HINO 300 launched: a complete transport solution for savvy business
JOHANNESBURG - Hino South Africa has introduced a new range of 300-series trucks in a revised range which has been carefully selected to provide a transport solution to best meet the requirements of its customers who are involved in a host of varied operations throughout the country.
MORE SELF-SHIFTERS
While the number of models in the range remains at 12 there are some significant changes in the model mix. Most importantly, the number of models with the six-speed fully automatic transmission has now increased from four to seven, covering all major model variants, with three of them fitted to crew cabs.
Two of the 614 models have a five-speed manual transmission, albeit a new model gearbox with revised ratios, while the other manual gearbox models now have six speeds.
All Hino 300-Series trucks are powered by a four-cylinder, 4.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Some models use it in a lower output form (78KW of power and 263Nm of torque), while the models with a higher GVM rating use it with a higher output (116kW of power and 404Nm of torque).
VARIETY OF LENGTHS AND CARRYING CAPACITY
Hino 300-Series wheelbase lengths are 2.525m for the shorter versions and go up to 4.2m for the longest derivative.
Both the 614 models, with a 5.5-ton GVM, and 714 range, with a 6.5-ton GVM, have short- and long-wheelbase manual transmission derivatives as well as short wheelbase automatics.
The 816 models offer a GVM of 7.5 tons, and are short wheelbase models, one with automatic transmission and the other with the six-speed manual.
The 916 models have a GVM of 8.5 tons and are both long wheelbase with one having the automatic transmission and the other the six-speed manual.
The range is rounded off with three crew cab models – 714, 816 and 916 – all long wheelbase derivatives with well-proven and fuel efficient six-speed automatic transmission.
“The availability of automatic transmission on the 916 models has been welcomed by many operators who had requested this specification,” comments Hino SA Vice President Ernie Trautmann.