HINO 300 launched: a complete transport solution for savvy business

JOHANNESBURG - Hino South Africa has introduced a new range of 300-series trucks in a revised range which has been carefully selected to provide a transport solution to best meet the requirements of its customers who are involved in a host of varied operations throughout the country.

MORE SELF-SHIFTERS

While the number of models in the range remains at 12 there are some significant changes in the model mix. Most importantly, the number of models with the six-speed fully automatic transmission has now increased from four to seven, covering all major model variants, with three of them fitted to crew cabs.

Two of the 614 models have a five-speed manual transmission, albeit a new model gearbox with revised ratios, while the other manual gearbox models now have six speeds.

Refreshed for 2021: new HINO 300 Series launched in South Africa

All Hino 300-Series trucks are powered by a four-cylinder, 4.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Some models use it in a lower output form (78KW of power and 263Nm of torque), while the models with a higher GVM rating use it with a higher output (116kW of power and 404Nm of torque).

VARIETY OF LENGTHS AND CARRYING CAPACITY

Hino 300-Series wheelbase lengths are 2.525m for the shorter versions and go up to 4.2m for the longest derivative.

Both the 614 models, with a 5.5-ton GVM, and 714 range, with a 6.5-ton GVM, have short- and long-wheelbase manual transmission derivatives as well as short wheelbase automatics.

The 816 models offer a GVM of 7.5 tons, and are short wheelbase models, one with automatic transmission and the other with the six-speed manual.

The 916 models have a GVM of 8.5 tons and are both long wheelbase with one having the automatic transmission and the other the six-speed manual.

The range is rounded off with three crew cab models – 714, 816 and 916 – all long wheelbase derivatives with well-proven and fuel efficient six-speed automatic transmission.

“The availability of automatic transmission on the 916 models has been welcomed by many operators who had requested this specification,” comments Hino SA Vice President Ernie Trautmann.

IOL MOTORING