NEW MODEL: Powerstar FT5 M4 is built for entrepreneurs and small businesses
JOHANNESBURG - Last week, Ever Star Industries (ESI) South Africa chief executive officer, Bob Wang, general manager for human resources and administration, Alan Parry, and senior head of sales for the FT Series, Rodney Selesnick, addressed a group of customers, partners, dealers and media at the South African launch of the new FT5 M4 medium commercial vehicle, at the Steyn City Equestrian Centre in Fourways.
The FT5 M4 medium sized-truck is Ever Star Industries South Africa’s second new model in the Foton medium to large range of trucks. The company says the truck has come to fruition as a net-result of dedicated Foton engineers who have worked tirelessly to produce a commercial vehicle that is of high-value and build-quality, while delivering on style, practicality and modern features.
“We developed the FT5 M4 to be in direct competition with its Japanese counterparts,” says Selesnick. “It’s not an entry-level truck by any stretch of the imagination. It’s a powerful, well-specced, top quality and super-versatile truck that offers significant benefits over its competitors – and we’re not just talking purchasing price, which is substantially more pocket-friendly.”
The FT5 M4 was put through road tests in various challenging conditions, totalling more than 1.6 million kilometres, and local Ever Star Industries’ associates worked hand-in-hand with their foreign counterparts to ensure that, the model launched in South Africa for Africa is fit-for-purpose in tough local conditions.
“We have a no-nonsense, highly-effective and well-constructed vehicle in the Powerstar FT5 M4,” adds Selesnick. “It feels and drives like a big SUV while its many applications make it perfect for many different industries. We believe it’s a winning combination for small businesses and entrepreneurs starting out in the transport and logistics sector.”
The FT5 M4 is powered by a 3.8-litre four-cylinder Cummins (Euro 3) turbodiesel engine that punches out 115kW of power at 2600rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1200rpm and 1900rpm, which ESI says is more than sufficient to lug around at least eight tons per trip. Power transmission to the wheels is courtesy of a ZF six-speed Ecolite manual gearbox. The truck also comes with a two-year/unlimited kilometre mechanical warranty. Prices start at R425 500.