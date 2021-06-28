NEW MODEL: Powerstar FT5 M4 is built for entrepreneurs and small businesses

JOHANNESBURG - Last week, Ever Star Industries (ESI) South Africa chief executive officer, Bob Wang, general manager for human resources and administration, Alan Parry, and senior head of sales for the FT Series, Rodney Selesnick, addressed a group of customers, partners, dealers and media at the South African launch of the new FT5 M4 medium commercial vehicle, at the Steyn City Equestrian Centre in Fourways. The FT5 M4 medium sized-truck is Ever Star Industries South Africa’s second new model in the Foton medium to large range of trucks. The company says the truck has come to fruition as a net-result of dedicated Foton engineers who have worked tirelessly to produce a commercial vehicle that is of high-value and build-quality, while delivering on style, practicality and modern features.

“We developed the FT5 M4 to be in direct competition with its Japanese counterparts,” says Selesnick. “It’s not an entry-level truck by any stretch of the imagination. It’s a powerful, well-specced, top quality and super-versatile truck that offers significant benefits over its competitors – and we’re not just talking purchasing price, which is substantially more pocket-friendly.” The FT5 M4 was put through road tests in various challenging conditions, totalling more than 1.6 million kilometres, and local Ever Star Industries’ associates worked hand-in-hand with their foreign counterparts to ensure that, the model launched in South Africa for Africa is fit-for-purpose in tough local conditions.