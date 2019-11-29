JOHANNESBURG - For those who drive cars, it’s the bane of every long-distance journey on a single-lane road - slow trucks and the difficulty in getting around them. Truck drivers, on the other hand, often feel pressurised by motorists to move left past the yellow line to let their fellow motorists through.
But what does the law say about driving in the ‘yellow lane’?
According to Eugene Herbert, MD of driver training specialist MasterDrive, it really depends on a number of factors.
For starters, the Regulation 298A of the National Road Traffic Act stipulates that yellow lane driving is forbidden, except in the following instances: