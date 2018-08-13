Las Vegas, USA - While Formula One is on a month-long break, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing took the opportunity to take a grand road trip in the USA. The F1 team - no doubt with the enthusiastic support of the American-based Liberty Media Corporation which promotes the sport - created a fun Youtube video (below) that depicts Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo driving a 2012 Red Bull RB8 Formula One car from San Francisco to Las Vegas.

“This summer the open road is calling ... We're taking a break the only way we know how, enjoying the sights and sounds of America on a truly epic road trip! From crossing the Golden Gate Bridge to speeding down the Strip enjoy this awesome slice of Americana,” says Red Bull in the blurb accompanying the video.

Getting his picture snapped by smartphone-wielding pedestrians along the way, Ricciardo drives his high-revving F1 car through downtown San Francisco (without all the high-jumping bravado of Steve McQueen in his Ford Mustang in the famous Bullitt chase scene through the city – F1 cars just aren’t built for airtime), and then across the famous Golden Gate bridge.

From there he heads through the quiet and picturesque Monument Valley with its vast sandstone hills, where he stops for a quick wing adjustment by his pit crew before heading off again and overtaking one very surprised motorhome driver.

His journey ends in the bright lights of Sin City, where Daniel zooms down the iconic Vegas strip before executing a brisk u-turn to bring him to his hotel. As he exits the F1 car and takes the steering wheel with him, leaving a pair of confused parking valets in his wake, the video fades out to the words: “To be continued.”

We can therefore assume that Daniel will continue his Red Bull road trip and make his way to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas in time for the United States Grand Prix on October 21.

Before then there are five other races to go, starting with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Augst 26.