A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week. 5. Mzansi reacts to Gareth Cliff's message to President Cyril Ramaphosa Controversial radio personality’s open letter to the prez about the lockdown in SA sparked an outcry on social media. Many tweeps called him out for speaking on behalf of "us" when he was actually speaking out “of the bosom of white privilege”. He later hit back saying that he just said what he thinks a lot of people are feeling.

4. Brewing your own beer? Be careful, warn experts

As the ban on alcohol sales continues, more and more people are turning to home brewing to quench the thirst.

Experts warn that while pineapple beer and apple beer are pretty harmless, distilling spirits can be both dangerous to make and dangerous to drink.

3. WATCH: Sea Point man who feeds homeless people during lockdown has car torched

Peter Wagenaar believes the torching of his Mini Cooper was an escalation of the backlash he had received from the community.

“We feed homeless people and there are a handful of people not happy with it and they have rallied (other) people.”

2. LOOK: Physical distancing concerns as Capetonians make the most of Level 4 exercise limit

Cape Town residents were out in force to walk, cycle and run between 6am and 9am under Level 4.

Concern was expressed that physical distancing was not being adhered to especially on a busy Sea Point Promenade.

1. Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi: Every employer must do the following under Level 4 lockdown

As more sectors cautiously went back to work under Level 4 lockdown, Nxesi said “returning to work it cannot be business as usual" and outlined the stringent measures employers needed to take before and when staff returned to work.

“Employers must take measures to protect the health and safety of everyone in their workplace.