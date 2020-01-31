This Valentine’s Day a proudly Mzansi-Bollywood inspired film is set to be released at selected movie theatres nationwide.
Bhai’s Cafe is based on a true story by producer Razia Rawoot and her husband Mehboob Bawa. The film centres on the Patel family and their corner cafe which has been in the family for over 40 years. Bhai, the owner, takes great pride in his cafe and the community he serves.
When a property developer played by comedian Siv Ngesi, plans to buy out their little piece of historic land, the Patel family gears up to put up a good fight.