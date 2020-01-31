Mzansi-Bollywood inspired film 'Bhai’s Cafe' to release on Valentine’s Day









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video This Valentine’s Day a proudly Mzansi-Bollywood inspired film is set to be released at selected movie theatres nationwide.

Bhai’s Cafe is based on a true story by producer Razia Rawoot and her husband Mehboob Bawa. The film centres on the Patel family and their corner cafe which has been in the family for over 40 years. Bhai, the owner, takes great pride in his cafe and the community he serves.

When a property developer played by comedian Siv Ngesi, plans to buy out their little piece of historic land, the Patel family gears up to put up a good fight.





In true Bollywood fashion, Bhai’s daughter, Rashmi, played by Suraya Rose Santos is swept off her feet by Patrick the property developer. The lovers are unaware that they are on opposite sides of the land debacle.





It is a story about love, family, community and gentrification.





The Cape Town premiere of Bhai’s Cafe took place on Wednesday night at Grand West Casino.





Director and producer, Maynard Kraak said, “It's a fun movie. Although we are dealing with quite serious subject matter, I think it's a film that transgresses cultural differences. It's about the spirit of ubuntu”.





Rawoot said that she hopes audiences will engage with the movie and enjoy it. “I’m not sure what their reaction would be, but what I would want them to do is to come out there smiling and be happy. It's a nice romantic comedy, so I think they will enjoy it”.





Some of the cast and crew of Bhai's Cafe. Picture: Aleem Allie - R2F Photography

This article is part of the Sapa+ #Inform campaign.



