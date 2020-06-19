WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 5. Technology malfunction overshadows Premier League's return The English Premier League returned to action this week after a 100-day hiatus due to Covid-19. First up were Aston Villa and Sheffield United. The players and match officials all took a knee on the opening whistle as the league formally joined worldwide protests against racism, and there was a moment's silence before kickoff in memory of those who died in the Covid-19 health crisis. The goalless game was marred by VAR failure, though. 4. Shock of witnesses as grieving man jumps into flames of truck after crash

Witnesses were left in shock after a motorist who had collided with a petrol tanker climbed out of his car, ran towards the burning tanker and threw himself into the flames.

According to reports, the man’s wife had died in the collision which occurred on the Houwhoek Pass near Grabouw.

3. Restaurants, casinos, cinemas, non-contact sports are back - Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa announced that sit-in restaurants, hotels, cinemas, theatres, casinos and non-contact sports including cricket, golf and tennis, are to be reopened.

Personal care services - such as hair salons and beauty bars - will also be allowed to open under what some called “advanced level 3”.

2. Drug offers hope amid spikes in coronavirus infections

As nations grapple with new outbreaks and spiking death tolls from the coronavirus, a commonly available drug appeared on Tuesday to offer hope that the most seriously ill could have a better chance of survival.

The drug, called dexamethasone, reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxygen, researchers in England said. It did not appear to help less ill patients.

1. Femicides spark anger across SA

A spate of killings of women in South Africa has stoked a renewed public outcry about GBV, an issue that had been relegated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tshegofatso Pule, Naledi Phangindawo, Nompumelelo Tshaka, Nomfazi Gabada, Nwabisa Mgwandela, Altecia Kortjie and Lindelwa Peni were just some of the women murdered recently in what Ramaphosa called SA’s other pandemic.