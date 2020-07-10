WATCH: A roundup of IOL's top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week:

Heavy rain puts out runaway fire, cold front to bring 'disruptive' snow to Western Cape

The Western Cape is being hit by two cold fronts in one week, with the second expected to make landfall on Friday.

The SA Weather Service has predicted that this may be “one of the most eventful winter weekends in southern Africa in many years".





Beautiful to see cricket take up Black Lives Matter fight, says Ngidi

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi found himself at the centre of a social media storm for wanting to involve the entire team in the Black Lives Movement.

Ngidi, however, remained steadfast saying: “People are finally speaking out and it means a lot just to see the cricketing world step in, it is inspiring.”





Grade 7 pupil raped on way back to school after forgetting mask at home

A 17-year-old suspect is under arrest after a 12-year-old pupil told teachers she had been raped after having gone home to fetch her mask she had forgotten.

The learner was not allowed to enter the school without a mask on Monday and ran home to fetch it. When coming back to school she reported that she had been raped.





'We have now reached the surge,' says Health Minister

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told MPs that SA has reached a point where large numbers of infections would continue to be reported daily until the pandemic reaches its peak.

Mkhize said that the country, which on Tuesday saw an excess of 10 000 new Covid-19 cases in one day, is still expected to experience the peak of the outbreak in August.





We have not dug one million open graves, Gauteng Health clarifies

Thedisturbing hashtag #1millionGraves trended on Twitter this week with the Gauteng Department of Health forced to clarify that there were not a million graves already dug in the province in anticipation of a surge in Covid-19 deaths.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku visited Honingnestkrans Cemetery, north of Pretoria, where a burial site with capacity for 24 000 graves was being prepared.