WATCH: How to make your own face mask
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has been emphatic in his message to South Africans regarding the wearing of face masks in a bid to curb Covid-19 infections.
“There is no question about the fact that the masks are actually one of the best ways of preventing the spread of infection. And we recommend them in particular where people have got any cough or any symptoms. Or in a situation where social distance is a bit difficult. So make sure people can use those masks where possible,” said Mkhize.
Following this directive from Mkhize, Coronavirus Monitor put together a short video on 3 DIY masks that you can easily make and use when needed.
To make your mask, you will need following;
Option 1 : A scarf & rubber bands
Option 2 : Some material, needle, thread and a pair of scissors
Option 3 : Coffee filters, a pair of scissors and some elastic bands
South Africa currently has 1 380 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5 recorded deaths.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses which may cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.The most recent Coronavirus disease is Covid-19.
Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
