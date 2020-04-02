WATCH: How to make your own face mask

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has been emphatic in his message to South Africans regarding the wearing of face masks in a bid to curb Covid-19 infections.

“There is no question about the fact that the masks are actually one of the best ways of preventing the spread of infection. And we recommend them in particular where people have got any cough or any symptoms. Or in a situation where social distance is a bit difficult. So make sure people can use those masks where possible,” said Mkhize.

Following this directive from Mkhize, Coronavirus Monitor put together a short video on 3 DIY masks that you can easily make and use when needed.

To make your mask, you will need following;

Option 1 : A scarf & rubber bands