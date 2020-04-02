MultimediaFront Page Videos
Video: Keagan Legrange/African News Agency

WATCH: How to make your own face mask

By Keagan Legrange Time of article published 46m ago

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has been emphatic in his message to South Africans regarding the wearing of face masks in a bid to curb Covid-19 infections.

“There is no question about the fact that the masks are actually one of the best ways of preventing the spread of infection. And we recommend them in particular where people have got any cough or any symptoms. Or in a situation where social distance is a bit difficult. So make sure people can use those masks where possible,” said Mkhize.

Following this directive from Mkhize, Coronavirus Monitor put together a short video on 3 DIY masks that you can easily make and use when needed.

To make your mask, you will need following;

Option 1 : A scarf & rubber bands

Option 2 : Some material, needle, thread and a pair of scissors

Option 3 : Coffee filters, a pair of scissors and some elastic bands 

South Africa currently has 1 380 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5 recorded deaths.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses which may cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.The most recent Coronavirus disease is Covid-19.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

** For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

*** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za 

