Listen: Ruan Jooste interviews the FPIs Financial Planner of the Year - Palesa Dube

By Ruan Jooste | Published Feb 20, 2023

At a glittering gala dinner towards the end of last year, the Financial Planning Institute crowned its Financial Planner of the Year for 2022/23, Palesa Dube, a director of advisory practice Wealth Creed in Sandton, Ruan Jooste chatted to her.