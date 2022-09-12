Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, September 12, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

About 10,000 Hours Podcast: John Sanei On ‘Who Do We Become?’

Picture: Courtesy of Magic 828

Published 3h ago

Share

Loots speaks to athletes, authors, makers, musicians, foodies and industry leaders about how they've gotten to where they are today, and the obstacles they still endure. For his first shows, Seano hosts John Sanei.

Sanei is a globally recognized key-note speaker and 5x bestselling author. He is a trend specialist, business innovation strategist, entrepreneur and he is an advocate for dogs.

Story continues below Advertisement

With a focus on building a successful future, Loots asked Sanei about how we can make the most of now, what he foresees as the next big disruption and what gives him hope for SA’s future.

In this first episode of About 10,000 Hours, Sanei explains what he does for a living, how he helps individuals and organisations prepare for what lies ahead, and he shares the decisions we should be making now - in 2022 - that will set us up well for the future.

Sanei also sheds light on his latest book 'Who Do We Become?'

Story continues below Advertisement

* This article was published first by Magic 828. See original article here.

Related Topics:

South Africa

Share

Recent stories by:

Kelly Jane Turner