About 10,000 Hours Podcast: John Sanei On ‘Who Do We Become?’

Sanei is a globally recognized key-note speaker and 5x bestselling author. He is a trend specialist, business innovation strategist, entrepreneur and he is an advocate for dogs.

Loots speaks to athletes, authors, makers, musicians, foodies and industry leaders about how they've gotten to where they are today, and the obstacles they still endure. For his first shows, Seano hosts John Sanei.

With a focus on building a successful future, Loots asked Sanei about how we can make the most of now, what he foresees as the next big disruption and what gives him hope for SA’s future.

In this first episode of About 10,000 Hours, Sanei explains what he does for a living, how he helps individuals and organisations prepare for what lies ahead, and he shares the decisions we should be making now - in 2022 - that will set us up well for the future.

Sanei also sheds light on his latest book 'Who Do We Become?'