Hidden Halloween Gems & That Gooey Feeling: The Video Store Podcast

Russell does an extra long shift with Graeme and Perrin this week because next week we are taking a break!
We talk about the latest in film, TV, and gaming. This Halloween we have included our pick of the top 5 hidden Halloween gems you can stream right now.
Hey did you guys see…
… The trailer for Dune of Thrones
… Blade gets pulled from Marvel’s schedule
… Ke Huy Quan’s new hitman movie
… Mike Flanagan’s remaking Carrie for Prime Video
Movies & Series
Gladiator II (In Theaters 15 November) | Trailer
Goodrich (In Theatres) | Letterboxd
Venom: The Last Dance (In Theatres) | Letterboxd
Venom SPOILERS from 53:20 to 54:20
Doctor Odyssey | Disney+
Simone Biles Rising | Netflix
Hidden Halloween Gems!
Creep | Netflix
Ginger Snaps | Prime Video
Raw | Apple TV
You Won’t Be Alone | Apple TV
Under the Shadow | Netflix
