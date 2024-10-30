Independent Online
Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Hidden Halloween Gems & That Gooey Feeling: The Video Store Podcast

The Video Store Podcast

The Video Store Podcast

Published Oct 30, 2024

Share

The Video Store is a weekly chat amongst friends working a shift at your local video store.

The place you go every week when it’s movie night! Interesting customers pop in to rent something, and we go through the films they’ve loved across their lives.

Come for the advice on what you could watch, but stay for the characters you will come to love.

Russell does an extra long shift with Graeme and Perrin this week because next week we are taking a break!

We talk about the latest in film, TV, and gaming. This Halloween we have included our pick of the top 5 hidden Halloween gems you can stream right now.

Movies & Series

Gladiator II (In Theaters 15 November) | Trailer

Goodrich (In Theatres) | Letterboxd

Venom: The Last Dance (In Theatres) | Letterboxd

Venom SPOILERS from 53:20 to 54:20

Doctor Odyssey | Disney+

Simone Biles Rising | Netflix

Hidden Halloween Gems!

Creep | Netflix

Ginger Snaps | Prime Video

Raw | Apple TV

You Won’t Be Alone | Apple TV

Under the Shadow | Netflix

Video Store Links

Official Site

 

 

