Hidden Halloween Gems & That Gooey Feeling: The Video Store Podcast

The place you go every week when it’s movie night! Interesting customers pop in to rent something, and we go through the films they’ve loved across their lives.

The Video Store is a weekly chat amongst friends working a shift at your local video store.

Come for the advice on what you could watch, but stay for the characters you will come to love.

Russell does an extra long shift with Graeme and Perrin this week because next week we are taking a break!

We talk about the latest in film, TV, and gaming. This Halloween we have included our pick of the top 5 hidden Halloween gems you can stream right now.