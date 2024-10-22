Lebo Keswa launches 'My Journey' podcast, opens up about split with Letoya Makhene and healing journey

After sharing her experiences about her failed marriage with singer and actress Letoya Makhene on various podcasts as a guest, Lebo Keswa has launched her own podcast, titled “My Journey.” In September, Keswa took to social media to encourage her followers to “save the date,” as she is set to start her own podcast in October. This followed her previous interview with Lungelo KM on his “Engineer Your Life” podcast, which went viral and gave netizens several meme-worthy moments.

“My Journey” has officially been released and has garnered over 25 000 views in just four days on YouTube. On the first episode, Keswa has Lungelo KM as her guest as she opens up about trending on social media due to her messy public divorce, her healing journey, and moving on, among other topics. She also shares that her podcast is a platform for people who are facing challenges, as she has received numerous direct messages from people who have opened up about their own struggles.

She continues to address her ex-wife, noting that Makhene used her name to promote her album, which was released shortly before their marital issues became public. “One thing that could have broken me is what happened just before that interview, my name being dragged through the mud by someone who meant so much to me, all in the name of selling an album," Keswa says. “What I don’t understand is if you want to sell an album, why don’t you just sell an album? Why do media interviews and say, ‘I am healing’? With everything you’re going through, what exactly are you healing from?” she asks.

Keswa urges Makhene to undergo her own healing journey without involving her, as she is doing the same. She adds that Makhene has caused her significant pain and trauma and accuses her of using the media and her followers to silence her. “Not in my name, not on my watch. I will speak my truth until the day I die. I will not be silenced, and I refuse to be silenced,” she says. Keswa has been going through a divorce with her ex-wife and has shared many intimate details about their relationship. Makhene, however, responded in an interview with Radio 2000, stating that there is no truth to Keswa’s claims.