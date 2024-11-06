Munyaradzi Chanetsa, Creating from the Core: Exploring Impact, Art, and Shaping Legacy | Listen To Your Footsteps Podcast

In this episode of the Listen To Your Footsteps podcast, Kojo is joined by Munyaradzi Chanetse, a trailblazing marketer, music industry executive and transformative figure in African storytelling and innovation. Munyaradzi delves into his journey as a creator and cultural curator, unveiling how his work has become a testament to resilience, authenticity, and the power of purposefulness.

Known for transcending traditional boundaries, he has crafted a unique path that intertwines creativity and impact, emphasising the stories that shape and reflect African identities, particularly within the music industry. As Munyaradzi unpacks his career journey, he shares the pivotal moments that led him to champion under-represented voices, which compelled him to establish Masters Of The Industry (aka M.O.T.I), “an online skills-sharing platform and resource that addresses the fact that basic information on the music industry is not readily available to the creative sector.” Munya also reflects on the change in his relationship with his father and how, after years of running away from it, he can see himself in the family farming business in the future.