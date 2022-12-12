Podcast: Choosing the right medical aid to get the most bang for your buck

In the Season 2 finale episode, Finance for Hippies investigates the available different solutions for medical aid for an individual that is low-income, self-employed or an artist. This is after realising that the true reality of things is that most people do not have medical aid and are grossly uninsured and therefore are not prepared for any serious medical emergency. The artist is not prepared for any incident that could lead them to be hospitalized or require emergency medical assistance.

Our guest is financial literacy advocate, Pinky Sithole - with over 15 years of experience in the medical industry - went through different options that are available that an individual can go onto the market and purchase in order to provide adequate insurance for different situations, these solutions can be suitable for different individuals depending on age and available income for spending on medical insurance. We go through some of the industry issues that cause poor coverage to the low-income sections of the population and the steps the government to regulate the industry. We asked various questions, such as can someone overpay for medical aid. We investigate different products currently serving the market, including hospital plants as well as medical aids.