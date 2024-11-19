Teko Modise gives props to MacG: ‘I’ll forever be indebted to you’

Former Bafana Bafana star Teko Modise has given MacG his flowers, thanking him and expressing how their 2022 interview on Podcast and Chill, has changed the way he is perceived. MacG shared the message from Modise on this week’s episode of the Podcast and Chill.

“Good afternoon bro I've been meaning to tell you but I seem to struggle with finding the right words that really express what your interview has done for me. “Just wanna thank you for even considering me on your platform, that has changed how I'm perceived as much as it wasn't the plan to begin with, I'm truly appreciative and l’m forever indebted to you. May you continue with your purpose and stay blessed,” he wrote. The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfield star was a guest on episode 311 of MacG’s popular podcast “Podcast and Chill” which has been making waves over the years with controversial takes that have viewers talking and numbers growing.

He opened up about his life, growing up as a young boy who ended up in the streets after his father threw him out of the house at the tender age of 8 for showing interest in “the game.” He adds that he never had a healthy relationship with his dad, as he would always shut him out emotionally and was sometimes physically abusive towards him. Modise told MacG during the interview that he played soccer and trained for survival, and that to him it was about making it and never going back to his previous situation. His opening about how he lived made people see him in a different light.

Viewers also shared in the YouTube comment section how the interview made them understand the former soccer star better. @Mosima_01 commented: “After this interview my respect for Teko has grown in tenfolds, he spoke his truth without bashing anybody, the man sounds so insightful & such a wealth of knowledge. I am impressed.” And @trishiabhiyo7996 commented: What a wholesome human being. I'm quite shocked to learn that Teko Modise is this well spoken storyteller, the media gave us arrogant, womaniser..etc, but hearing him tell his story just makes us see how much the media gives us the wrong idea of someone.