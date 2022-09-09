The Indaba Show: Arnold Vosloo Speaks About New SA Netflix Series, Ludik

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Vosloo is famous for his role in the 1999 film The Mummy, which catapulted him into the world stage. He has starred in many movies since then, but he is now excited for his latest 'skop-skiet-en-donder' series set to premiere on Friday 26 August.

Ludik, the crime drama series, also stars Rob van Vuuren, Zane Meas, and Lea Vivier. “They’ve never done an Afrikaans TV series on Netflix, and if they see that worldwide people are watching this weird Afrikaans show, they will make more of them. If there is a market out there that Netflix senses, they’ll greenlight other Afrikaans stuff.” Vosloo plays the character Daan Ludik, who is the head of an Afrikaans wealthy and dysfunctional family from Pretoria. Daan has to save a family member who gets kidnapped, and in order to do so, he must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border.

Admiring his passion for South African movie/series making, Taylor asks: "Arnold Vosloo, you've never lost sight of who you are, where you began, your upbringing and South Africa. Even though you are elevated on the Hollywood stage, you still see South Africa as important and you want to come here and still make movies. Why?" Vosloo responds: "Afrikaans. I started in Afrikaans and I'm 60 now so I've got this fantasy about retiring in a few years, so I'd like to close it up and do some strong South Africa/Afrikaans work in the next few years and then call it a day."

