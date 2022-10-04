Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The Indaba Show: O’Ryan Winter speaks on navigating life and his career

O'Ryan Winter speaks to Steven Taylor, host of The Indaba Show on his career in the creative arts industry. Image Supplied.

Published 44m ago

On the Indaba Show, host Steven Taylor speaks to musician, producer, and actor, O’Ryan Winter on navigating life and his career in the creative arts industry.

Taylor describes Winter as “a Cape Town legend” due to the fact that he has been working in the industry for close to three decades.

Winter burst on the scene with his debut album The Dawning, in 1997. Among many other gigs, Winter also landed a role on the soapie Backstage and was the show's music director.

More recently, he was the sound producer for a South African film, 2 Thirds of a Man which was released last year.

Originally from Wellington, Winter says he was inspired by gospel music and R&B growing up.

His interest in music started when he became curious about an organ that was in his family home. This soon led to him playing the instrument and learning how to play others including the guitar.

Winter says he drew inspiration from musicians such as Gladys Knight and James Brown.

“Those are the guys that you want to learn from if you want to do funky music. Those guys told stories and a lot of thought that went into music back in the day," he said.

“Before you find your own voice you need to be able to just learn from the greats. And then once you've got your foundation, then you can now go and develop your own style. That's what I have done.”

Steven Taylor has Real Conversations with Real People about important matters on The Indaba Show. Be sure to catch entertaining, and thought-provoking conversations about anything and everything, from Entertainment to Politics.

* This article was published first by Magic 828. See original article here.

