The most NFL team that never existed and is Arteta building a flashy Stoke City team at Arsenal? | Working Title FC Podcast

The most NFL team that never existed. Senzo is all full of Fanta and bouncing around the studio like a hyperactive 2-year-old, which is exactly the make-up of 90% of the Barcelona team who thrashed the European champions and FC Hollywood in the same week. Arsenal vs. Liverpool also surprised us and Paulo thinks Arteta is building a very flashy Stoke City.

Will Ten Hag still be United coach by the time you listen to this, and maybe he can ''Hag'' his fellow Dutchman Max who is a very unhappy F1 Champ. No slow start in the NBA as teams are getting better every season. Is it sports science? Is it analytics? Is it something juicier? A coffee break conversation between Paulo and Senzo has turned into us creating the definitive list of fictional sports teams, including "Steamin' Willie Beamen," the only team who had Jordan and Lebron on the roster, AFC Richmond and the foul-mouthed Roy Kent, Supa Strikers and El Matador, Shakes Mokena, a white man who can jump, side-boob, A Bo you oughta know and Netflix's Club de Cuervos.