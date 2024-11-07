The So What? S3 E18: Some You Win, Some You Lose

This episode of the "So What" looks at significant developments both in the policies and politics of the GNU. A pivotal change has been the enactment of a new visa regime, a reform long in the works. This new system introduces a points-based evaluation for South African visas, streamlining the process and paving the way for a remote work visa.

These changes position South Africa as an attractive destination for international talent, combining ease and modernity with our country's rich offerings. The government's ambitious Project Vulindlela continues to deliver on its priority list. With achievements such as the release of spectrum and renewable energy investment, the project is advancing.

However, not all is smooth sailing. The setback with Transnet’s port reform reflects ongoing challenges, highlighting the need for resolution outside courtrooms, as seen previously with spectrum issues. The synergy between government and business has entered a promising phase, addressing critical areas such as energy, logistics, crime, and recently added water supply concerns. This collaboration aligns with Vulindlela’s goals, presenting a supportive framework for structural reforms.

Locally, volatile political alliances and coalition dynamics, such as those in Gauteng’s ANC and their new partnerships, exemplify the complexities of South African coalition politics. This delicate balance remains a focal point in our political landscape, necessitating ongoing dialogue and cooperation. Despite the intricacies of coalition politics and isolated setbacks, the broader trajectory of national unity offers hope. As structural reforms unfold, the prospect of 3% economic growth over time looms, promising to transform the nation’s economic horizons.