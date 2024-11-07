The Video Store: Episode 145 - Hollywood Manager/Producer Steven Adams Pops In

The Video Store is a weekly chat amongst friends working a shift at your local video store. The place you go every week when it’s movie night! Interesting customers pop in to rent something, and we go through the films they've loved across their lives. Come for the advice on what you could watch, but stay for the characters you will come to love.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/thevideostore/">The Video Store</a> The Video Store is an award-winning podcast with two gold and two silver South African Podcast Awards to its name! This week’s guest is LA-based manager/producer, Steven Adams. We talk about his interesting career and the films he’s loved throughout his life. The Video Store also won some awards!

Other Links: The Rolling Stones - Like A Rolling Stone | YouTube Have you recently enjoyed a film or TV show and want to let us know about it? Send us a voice note of you pretending you are coming into the store to return it. Say your name, what you are returning, and what you think. Email it to us at the email address below, or DM us on Instagram.