The Wellness Show: Grey Jabesi speaks about financial wellness and the future of Cryptocurrencies

This week on the Wellness Show, host Megan Edwards speaks to Grey Jabesi about financial wellness, cryptocurrencies, and how anyone can learn and get involved in the blockchain space. Jabesi, who is an entrepreneur, blockchain enthusiast, analyst, and investor based in Africa, says that there are a lot of job opportunities in the blockchain space.

“You need to be dynamic. With Bitcoin and Crypto, this is only the beginning, they are the technologies that will drive innovation, technology and finance in the next 20-30 years,” he said. As one of the biggest cryptocurrency and bitcoin influencers in Africa, Jabesi is also the founder of Crypo University. Founded in 2018 as a way to help newcomers avoid scams in the cryptocurrency space, the university also provides advanced education for investors, traders and professionals.

“We have created a specified course that is structured. You can learn how to invest, trade, and create NFT’s. But more importantly, Crypto University is also a community,” he said. Edwards said financial wellness is a topic that should be spoken about more. “What excites me is that you're all about really taking this mission of yours and building a better Africa amongst our young people and influencing young people and women alike in investing in their futures” said Edwards.

