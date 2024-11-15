Working Title FC Podcast: I think I can beat Mike Tyson

What international break?!? Paulo and Senzo fire up a pod that hits harder than peak Mike Tyson.

Danny Jordaan AKA, “Teflon Jordan“ got arrested this week, but what difference will it make because he has the ability to walk away from explosions. What’s R20 000 bail going to do, rather make the guy a groundskeeper at some of the amateur clubs who have vanished under his ‘’leadership’’. When you out-villian Sepp Blatter, you deserve a lot of praise to be honest. David Coote is the ref who became a lines man. Should 42 year old men be behaving that way? You decide, one thing’s for sure. Don’t film it. You’re not a high school kid.

A video trashing on Liverpool and Klopp, another video of him snorting coke. We eagerly await his sex-tape. Youtubers are ruining everything and defiling the bastion of football purity that is the Argentinian league. A publicity stunt that has gone very wrong. Who signed off on that? Danny Jordaan? The Goat Farm opens its gates for The Baddest Man on the planet. Iron Mike may be a cuddly grandfather type these days - albeit with a face tattoo, but we go back to the days when he was the most feared man in short-shorts.