LIVE FEED: Briefing on Covid-19 level 1 lockdown regulations

Johannesburg – Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is leading a briefing on the latest lockdown level 1 regulations. Other ministers in related sectors will also join the briefing at 2pm. Dlamini Zuma's explanation on the regulations follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday that the country would move to level 1 of the risk-adjusted lockdown on Monday. Ramaphosa said as coronavirus cases have decreased the country was in an opportune time to move to the next stage of reopening the economy. Most sectors of the economy resumed operations in June, but some had faced restrictions.

The president cautioned that although cases were currently on the decline, it did not mean caution should not be taken. Various restrictions such as the wearing of masks in public, keeping a distance between people would remain.

He said changes would be made to the country's testing system which included expanding on the number of tests and which individuals could get tested.

The government will also increase its capacity on its contact tracing system.

South Africans have also been encouraged to download a Covid alert mobile app which should help with contact tracing, Ramaphosa said.

Some of the regulations announced by Ramaphosa include: increasing the number of people allowed at funerals from 50 to 100, international travel would be allowed from selected countries, fitness facilities could operate at 50% capacity, along with retail outlets.

The curfew has been moved from 10pm to midnight until 4am.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the country now faced a big challenge of rebuilding the economy.

"Just as we have acted together to defeat this virus, we must roll up our sleeves and get to work rebuilding our economy. We have a mammoth task ahead of us. It will take the combined effort of each and every South African to restore our nation to prosperity and development.

"This is now the task of our generation and our work starts today. We have overcome doubt and cynicism to confront the worst public health threat in living memory. We have shown what South Africans are capable of when we join forces," he said.

IOL