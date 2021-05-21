WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are some of IOL’s most read stories this week:

5. Gauteng woman arrested after allegedly confessing to fake hijacking ordeal

The police in Gauteng have arrested a 28-year-old woman who took to social media on Wednesday night to publicise a hijacking which allegedly never happened. Thousands shared her ordeal on social media in a bid for the woman to be found.

4. Man who hugged, kissed colleague inside lift and said ’I’ve never done this to a white lady before’ fired

The Labour Court has upheld the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants’ decision to axe an employee who tickled a female colleague with his beard, gave her a “bear” hug and kisses in a company lift.

3. Norma Mngoma says she warned her husband Malusi Gigaba about covering up the truth

The estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma returned to the Zondo Commission this week and said she told her husband to be truthful at the commission instead of trying to cover up evidence.

2. Jacob Zuma warned of a mountain too steep to climb in Billy Downer application

Former president Jacob Zuma has notified the Pietermaritzburg High Court that he intends to use the law to force advocate Billy Downer SC to stand down as the lead prosecutor in his corruption, fraud and money laundering trial.

1. Three provinces in their third wave, rest of SA to inevitably follow - experts

Experts are convinced that the rest of the country will inevitably follow suit after three provinces - Gauteng, Eastern Cape and the Free State - confirmed they have entered their third wave of Covid-19.