WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 5. Prince Harry pays tribute to Prince Philip: You never knew what he might say next As the British royal family mourned the death of Prince Philip, it was Harry’s tribute that seemed to best sum up the Duke: He was ‘a legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end’. 4. AKA ’inconsolable’ after tragic death of fiancée Anele Tembe at Cape Town hotel Anele “Nelli” Tembe, the fianceé of SA rap star AKA, died after an incident at the Pepper Club hotel in Cape Town. Police are investigating the matter.

3. Justice for Lufuno: Limpopo pupil dies by suicide after violent school bullying incident

Fifteen-year-old Limpopo pupil Lufuno Mavhunga died by suicide after she was violently beaten by a fellow pupil and a video of the incident went viral.

2. Ace Magashule widens scope of ANC members who have to step aside

With the clock ticking for ANC members affected by the party’s “step aside” resolution, secretary-general Ace Magashule appears to have widened the scope of those who should vacate their positions.

1. SA opts to voluntarily suspend roll out of J&J vaccines

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that SA has decided to voluntarily suspend the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid blood clots fears in the US.