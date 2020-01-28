What does it mean to be an African millennial?





Rutendo Nyamuda, podcast host for a series 'In my 20s' tackles this very question by speaking to guests from different backgrounds and sectors of society and finds out how they have navigated through their twenties.





“The 'In my 20s' podcast series is conversations with 20-year-olds for 20-year-olds. It’s about honesty and self-discovery,” she said.





Nyamuda started the podcast series in 2018 while working as a journalist and recorded interviews with inspirational people.





“The truth about how the series started is, I have a very bad shorthand so when I used to interview people I took notes but the problem was I could never read my handwriting. That's why I would record all my interviews, and I was like this would be really nice to actually have people listen to these conversations,” she said.





The podcast series covers a wide range of topics such as love, loss, careers paths, depression, gender-based violence, xenophobia and privilege.





“We approached these podcasts by looking at what’s happening in the world and in our society and speak about these issues,” she said.





Nyamuda was born in Zimbabwe and raised in South Africa. She holds a BA degree in film and media production from the University of Cape Town. “The podcast series was never going to be only about South Africans let's talk about pan-Africanism”.





She says that the reason she focuses on conversations with 20-year-olds is because she felt it was important for millennials to be encouraged during the massive transition from young adult to adult.



