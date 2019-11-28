“South Africans were very quick to say to me, ‘why would you leave America for this?’ and it's to those people I want this project to be a reminder that in fact the grass is not always greener on the other side,” said award winning photographer Barry Salzman.
Salzman’s photographic series ‘The Other Side of Christmas’ is currently on display at the Deepest Darkest Gallery in Cape Town until 28 December 2019.
The images were taken between October and December of 2014 during a road trip Salzman took across the southern states of America. He wanted to offer a critique of the American Dream.