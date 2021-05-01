1 632 new Covid-19 cases reported, with 56 more deaths

Cape Town – The cumulative number of Covid-19-related cases identified in South Africa on Saturday stood at 1 582 842, with 1 632 new cases reported.

A total of 56 Covid-19 deaths were reported: Eastern Cape 12, Free State 20, Gauteng 11, KwaZulu Natal 2, Limpopo 6, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 2 which brings the total to 54 406 deaths.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 506 732, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 682 827. Of these 27 957 tests were conducted since the last report

The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 318 670.

IOL