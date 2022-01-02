1 879 cars an hour passing through Mooi River toll plaza as holiday makers head home

PRETORIA – Traffic volumes on the N3 toll route are expected to rise steeply as holidaymakers began heading home yesterday. The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said peak traffic conditions were expected to continue today.

This morning, cars which had passed from the De Hoek Plaza northbound before 11am were doing so at 1 090 per hour, with 459 using the southbound gate. The Wilge Plaza northbound gate had already seen 1 111, vehicles passing through per hour, while the gate to the south had seen 504 motorists per hour. At the Tugela North Plaza, 1 622 cars passed through per hour, and the South Plaza already had seen 669 vehicles passing through its gates in that time.

At Mooi Plaza, from the North, 1 879 have passed through and the South gate had seen 1 024 vehicles. Speaking to IOL on Sunday, N3TC said the traffic usually peaked from 9am to 6pm, and was expected to continue to do so until today. N3TC said that its cloudy from Mooi Plaza towards Heidelberg, and cautioned drivers to keep a safe distance.

There are currently no incidents disrupting the flow of traffic along the N3 toll route between Cedara and Heidelberg South. However, there is high traffic volume on the N3 leading to Johannesburg, which may lead to delays at Van Reenen’s Pass. N3TC advised travellers to plan ahead and stay informed of congestion, and possible delays.

“N3TC appeals to motorists to adhere to the traffic rules and to remain patient and alert at all times. Slow-moving traffic and delays can be frustrating and tiring, which in turn could lead to drivers losing focus and attention. Lapses in concentration negatively impact on driving skills. “When drivers fail to pay attention, they often don’t notice potential risks timeously and are slow to react,” said N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra. She warned motorists to avoid making unintended mistakes and causing harm by planning ahead, making provision for possible delays and taking regular rest stops.