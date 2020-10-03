1 883 new Covid-19 cases reported in SA

JOHANNESBURG - The National Health Ministry has confirmed that South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 count stands at 679 716 with 1 883 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 29 more deaths had been reported. This takes the current Covid-19 related death toll in South Africa to 16 938. The latest deaths include: 1 from Eastern Cape

11 from KwaZulu-Natal

2 from Gauteng

7 from Western Cape

and 8 from the Free State. Mkhize said, "We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 612 763 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%." A breakdown of Covid-19 infections in SA:

Deaths, recoveries and active cases by province:

According to the Covid-19 weekly surveillance report compiled by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), there has been a decrease in the number of coronavirus patients being admitted to hospital in recent weeks.

"Numbers of respiratory hospitalisations continue to decline. The proportion of respiratory or Covid-19 hospitalisations in all ages is decreasing but remains at the very high level among individuals aged ≥20 years.

“The percentage of general practitioner and emergency department visits coded as respiratory is also declining. Differences by province and age group should be interpreted with caution due to low numbers in some groups," the NICD said.

All reports can be viewed on the NICD website.

Visiting family or friends this weekend? Do so responsibly,

says Joburg GP Dr Mark Holliday. pic.twitter.com/rnY0YFXmTQ — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 3, 2020

