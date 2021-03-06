1 killed, 3 critical in a single-vehicle rollover

CAPE TOWN - One person has been killed and three others are in critical condition after a vehicle rollover accident on late Friday night.

According to a statement, an adult female has died, two adult males and a 37-year-old female are in a critical condition and another adult has been moderately injured in a single-vehicle rollover on the R54, Vaal Marina.

A male toddler believed to be 3 or 4 years of age was unharmed in the incident, the statement said.

The ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 21:45 and found that three of the occupants of the Toyota Corolla had been ejected.

“One adult female was found trapped under the vehicle showing no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival.”