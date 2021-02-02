10 goats found inside taxi leads to shootout that leaves suspect dead, cop injured

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Patrolling Gauteng police who came across a minibus taxi ferrying 10 suspected stolen goats were involved in a shootout that left a man dead and an officer injured. This was after the men in the taxi took police to where the other livestock were, and a deadly shootout ensued. Two illegal firearms were recovered and confiscated. The incident happened in Zonkezizwe, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday morning. Gauteng Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubele said officers were patrolling in Zonkisizwe at around 2.30am when they observed a suspicious red Toyota Quantum with two occupants. He said officers stopped the vehicle. Makhubele said they searched the taxi and found two illegal firearms and 10 goats inside the vehicle, the seats of which had been removed. From there, Makhubele said, the two men led police to where their accomplices were keeping a further 10 goats and 10 sheep.

Gauteng police came across men ferrying goats in a taxi, and a quest to find more led to a deadly shooting. Picture: SAPS

“Upon their arrival, three suspects were found with other livestock. The suspects noticed that their friends were being accompanied by the police, and they opened fire (at the police).

“Police returned fire and one suspect was shot and killed, while and one police officer was injured and taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition. Police recovered the other sheep and goats. Two other suspects fled the scene.”

Makhubele said the police had launched a search for the suspects that evaded arrest.

He said they didn’t know yet where the livestock was from, and where it was being taken to.

“An investigation is under way to establish if the arrested suspect and the weapons could be linked to other crimes.

"Ekhuruleni Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela applauded the officers for being observant and vigilant during their patrol,“ Makhubele said.

IOL