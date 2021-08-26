10-year-old child watches in horror as mom and sister hacked to death on KZN South Coast
Durban: A 10-year-old watched helplessly as her mom and older sibling were being murdered.
KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 41-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were hacked to death at their home in the Qoloqolo area on August 18 at 9pm.
“A 10-year-old girl that was in the house survived. A case of murder has been opened.”
KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza is expected to visit the family of the deceased in Umzumbe on the KZN South Coast later today.
In a statement MEC Khoza said the two were allegedly killed by the woman's boyfriend in the presence of children.
“A 10-year-old child survived while the mother and sister died instantly.”
Khoza said she would ensure a team of social workers was dispatched to provide psychosocial support to the survivor.
“We will be joining the local community to help the bereaved and mourn this tragic passing of an innocent woman and a child.
“Our team of social workers have been on the ground to deal with the situation. Together with local leadership, we will provide other forms of assistance from government to help the family to cope during this difficult time," Khoza said.
