10-year-old child watches in horror as mom and sister hacked to death on KZN South Coast

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 41-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were hacked to death at their home in the Qoloqolo area on August 18 at 9pm.

Durban: A 10-year-old watched helplessly as her mom and older sibling were being murdered.

“A 10-year-old girl that was in the house survived. A case of murder has been opened.”

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza is expected to visit the family of the deceased in Umzumbe on the KZN South Coast later today.

In a statement MEC Khoza said the two were allegedly killed by the woman's boyfriend in the presence of children.