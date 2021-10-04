10 years imprisonment for man nabbed at Durban airport with cocaine from Brazil
Durban: A 31-year-old man who was convicted for dealing in drugs has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
Ibrahim Cook was convicted and sentenced in the Verulam Regional Court seven years after he was arrested.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mlhongo, said Cook was arrested at King Shaka International Airport in Durban on 10 December 2014.
He said Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit acted after receiving information that he was trafficking drugs.
“Cook was coming from Sao Paulo in Brazil when he was found in possession of one kilogram of cocaine powder to the street value of approximately R300 000.”
Mhlongo said Cook made several court appearances until his conviction.
IOL