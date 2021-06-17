100 more succumb to Covid-19 as death toll climbs to 58 323 amid rising new infections

Durban - For the second consecutive day, South Africa reported in excess of over 11 000 new Covid-19 infections. According to the Department of Health, 11 676 new Covid-19 cases were reported in South Africa on Thursday bringing the total number of active cases across the country to 104 437.

On Wednesday the country reported 13 246 new cases, a jump from the 8 436 cases reported on Tuesday. This, as 100 people were reported to have died of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total numbers of death linked to coronavirus to 58 323. The Department of Health data also showed that 1 786 079 Covid-19 cases had been reported in the country following a total of 12 383 955 tests were conducted. A total of 1 623 319 people have recovered from Covid-19 representing a recovery rate of 90.39%.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that while the total number of cases on Thursday was lower than Wednesday but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days. The positivity rate 22.6% had also increased from Wednesday. The majority of new Covid-19 cases on Thursday wre from Gauteng (64%), followed by Western Cape (11%). North West accounted for 6%; Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of cases.